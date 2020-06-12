Leading Off (6/12/20)

President Trump Came To Dallas. He went to Gateway Church before going to Kelcy Warren’s home for a fundraiser. It cost more than half a million dollars per couple if they wanted to attend. About two dozen people went, according to The Dallas Morning News. The Gateway chat was apparently about race relations and policing, and the president didn’t invite our Black police chief or our Black district attorney or our Black sheriff. Here’s a choice quote from The News: “Digging in on a stance that he acknowledged infuriates critics, he added that ‘we have to dominate the streets,’ prompting applause from an audience curated by the White House.”

No More Tear Gas, For Now. Central Track reports that a judge agreed to a temporary restraining order that bars the police from firing tear gas on peaceful protesters for the next 90 days. Kathy reported on the initial lawsuit yesterday morning.

312 New COVID-19 Cases. It’s the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The county has 373 hospitalized cases, which is also the most since the pandemic began. County Judge Clay Jenkins notes that more testing is happening, but that doesn’t mean you should stop taking this seriously.