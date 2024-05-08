Ben Fountain Wins Major Award!

Yet more proof that Dallas is a banging literary city. First the New York Times gives some of our guys some shine, and now Ben Fountain wins the 2024 Joyce Carol Oates Prize. He’ll pocket $50,000 and head out for a residency at UC Berkley. Plus, on May 23, he’ll do an online chat with JCO herself. Details are here. (And if you don’t know who Ben is, please get yourself up to speed by reading Zac Crain’s profile of him from the May 2012 issue of D Magazine.)

Ben, a hearty congratulations from your favorite city magazine. Your lamp is on the way. Be careful. It is fra-geel-ay.