Wednesday, May 8, 2024 May 8, 2024
88° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Literature

Ben Fountain Wins Major Award!

The 2024 Joyce Carol Oates Prize goes to Dallas' own.
By |
Image
No, Ben doesn't have the lamp from A Christmas Story. But he SHOULD.

Yet more proof that Dallas is a banging literary city. First the New York Times gives some of our guys some shine, and now Ben Fountain wins the 2024 Joyce Carol Oates Prize. He’ll pocket $50,000 and head out for a residency at UC Berkley. Plus, on May 23, he’ll do an online chat with JCO herself. Details are here. (And if you don’t know who Ben is, please get yourself up to speed by reading Zac Crain’s profile of him from the May 2012 issue of D Magazine.)

Ben, a hearty congratulations from your favorite city magazine. Your lamp is on the way. Be careful. It is fra-geel-ay.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Literature

Greg Brownderville Brings a New Literary Fest to Oak Cliff

Frontera runs April 12 and 13 and will bring Barry Gifford to town for a screening of Wild at Heart.
By
Samantha Mabry
Books

Samantha Mabry’s New Novel Gets Dark

The author isn't sure anyone will like Clever Creatures of the Night. (Spoiler: they will.)
By
Image
Literature

Deep Vellum Published This Year’s Nobel Prize Winner, Adding to Dallas’ Growing Literary Scene

Norwegian author Jon Fosse took home this year's honor for his life's work of powerful novels and plays, and Deep Vellum is one of the few publishers of his work in English.
By
Advertisement