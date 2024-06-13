Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend

Local Culture

Hamilton

Through June 14, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. | 2403 Flora St.

Hamilton, one of Broadway’s biggest hits, will be running in Dallas through next month. The show depicts the rise of Alexander Hamilton with a critically acclaimed score featuring the sounds of jazz, R&B, and hip-hop. The iconic cultural and educational show has earned 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy, several Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Jose Vargas’ Lucha Libre Art Exhibition

Through June 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily| 2600 Live Oak St.

Stop by the Latino Cultural Center to see its latest exhibit showcasing artworks exploring Luchadores and Luchadoras, or Mexican wrestlers. The theme of the show translates beyond just the sport itself, and highlights its cultural significance in Mexican history.

An Evening with Ms. Opal Lee

June 13, 11 a.m., 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.| 6006 Everglade Rd.

Opal Lee spent her whole life leading the charge to make Juneteenth the eleventh recognized national holiday. In celebration of Juneteenth, Lee, also known as the grandmother of Juneteenth, will take part in a Q&A session right here in Dallas this weekend.

Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration

June 13 to June 16, event times range from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.| Multiple locations

Hosting events all over the city, Dallas Southern Pride is celebrating both the LGBTQIA+ communities and Juneteenth with a roundup of parties. The weekend-long celebration features poolside events, vendor markets, local eats, and more.

Fair Park Juneteenth Festival of Service

June 15, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.| Multiple locations

Celebrate Juneteenth and serve the communities in South Dallas with the Fair Park Juneteenth Festival of Service. The event kicks off with a morning of street cleanup and beautification projects in Mill City. The festival will also include an affordable housing summit, entertainment featuring live music, food trucks, and a financial literacy workshop.

Juneteenth 4K Freedom Walk & Festival

June 15, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.| 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd.

Grab your sneakers and celebrate Juneteenth with a 4K freedom walk this Saturday. The morning walk will be followed up by a free festival featuring live music, family activities, local vendors, and more.

Juneteenth Fashion Show

June 15, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.| 7800 Windrose Ave.

If you have a passion for fashion, immerse yourself in the works of Black designers at the Juneteenth Fashion Show, an event benefiting the National Juneteenth Museum. The event will be followed by an afterparty, featuring local vendors and food available through Legacy Hall.

Father’s Day & Juneteenth Family Fun Weekend

June 15 to June 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.| 8525 Garland Rd.

Head to the Dallas Arboretum for an action-packed weekend celebrating Father’s Day and Juneteenth. The weekend-long event includes something for the whole family–featuring a classic car show, Artscape: The Sequel, a petting zoo, and live music.

Melting Pot Market

June 16, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.| 308 S. Akard St.

Stroll around the AT&T Discovery District and support local artisans this weekend at the Melting Pot Market. The event will feature booths selling an array of local goods–from sweet treats to handcrafted jewelry.

Alanis Morissette will be joined by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts at Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park on Friday. Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK

Live Shows

Alanis Morissette

June 14, 7 p.m.| Dos Equis Pavilion

If you’re of a certain age, you know which song is about Uncle Joey and the movie theater and every word to “Ironic.” If you’re still a big fan, you probably have 2020’s acclaimed Such Pretty Forks In The Road loaded up on Spotify. And if you’re a really, really big fan, you’ve lost count of how many times you’ve seen a touring production of the Broadway musical based on her debut album, Jagged Little Pill. But if that isn’t enough, she’ll be joined by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.

Robert Earl Keen

June 14, 8 p.m.| Texas Trust Credit Union Theatre, Grand Prairie.

Robert Earl Keen may have stopped touring two years ago, but he’s still game for the occasional concert and new album. He’ll be in Grand Prairie Friday supporting his 2023 album, Western Chill, and will bring William Beckmann and Red Shahan along for the ride.

Chris Stapleton

June 15, 4 p.m.| Globe Life Field, Arlington

Chris Stapleton brought an early iteration of his All-American Roadshow to Arlington in 2021, and he hit Dos Equis last year for two nights. He’s returning to North Texas by way of Globe Life Field Saturday, and local fave Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band will join him.

Babyface, Tamar Braxton, and El Debarge

June 16, 8 p.m.| Texas Trust Credit Union Theatre, Grand Prairie.

If you want to relive prom, there’s no better opportunity than Grand Prairie (again) on Sunday. Babyface, Tamar Braxton, and El DeBarge will play their R&B hits, including “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “Whip Appeal,” and “Rhythm of the Night.”

Russ

June 18, 8 p.m.| American Airlines Center

Rap and hip-hop artist Russ’ original date last week was the latest casualty in the Mavs post-season schedule, but he’ll take the stage Tuesday on his 10-date It Was You All Along tour. The tour, which includes 6LACK and Melii, supports his latest album, Santiago. Expect favorites, including acoustic versions of “Drives” and an orchestral remix of “Drives,” “Psycho Pt. 2,” and “3:15 (Breathe).”

Want to see Nicki Minaj, Childish Gambino, Imagine Dragons, and Jane's Addiction this year?