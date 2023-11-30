Our list of the Dallas area's 50 Best Restaurants reflects the values we want to see in Dallas cooking. Integrity, seasonality, and originality take pride of place over flashy style. From Texas barbecue to Sri Lankan burritos, this is our most diverse list ever.

This new update—published in December 2023—includes new features like price and neighborhood indicators, plus links to our most recent reviews, chef interviews, and more reasons to love these restaurants. Curious about how this list was compiled? Head here to read about that. Otherwise, happy eating!

We have also highlighted the eight best restaurants that opened in the last year.

Read the Best New Restaurants in Dallas 2023 ➸.