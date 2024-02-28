The Best St. Patrick’s Day Parties and Specials in Dallas

Run, cheer, and do a little jig the weekend of March 17, when Dallas comes together to celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. The entire weekend is filled with parties, the annual parade, and food and drink specials. Drink responsibly!

Parties and Parades

St. Paddy’s Day Dash Down Greenville 5k

Start celebrations early with an 8 a.m. spirited 5K. Dress up in green, run 3 or so miles, and wrap up with the parade, festival, and block party. Check out details for tickets and the 5k route here. Energy Square, 4925 Greenville Ave.

Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Revel in the luck of the Irish at the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16. The festival starts as early as 9 a.m., but once 11 a.m. hits, the parade will make its way from Blackwell Street down to SMU Boulevard, where the block party will commence. If you’re attending or just driving in the area, be aware of road closures and the parade route.

Lower Greenville St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

The largest and greenest block party in Dallas is back March 16 with music and green beers, plus bars for hopping. The party starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to dress in their best green fits. Participating restaurants and bars include Stan’s Blue Note, The Dubliner, Dodie’s Reef, Terilli’s, Halcyon, Christies Sports Bar, and Sister Restaurant. A reminder that the block party is only for folks 21 and older. Learn more here.

Happiest Hour

The bar in the Harwood District is hosting its second St. Patrick’s Day Beerfest on March 16. Tickets are $50 and includes unlimited beer tastings of more than a dozen kinds of beers and seltzers. The event runs from 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online. 2616 Olive St.

Harwood Arms

Doors to the fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Party will open at 11 a.m. on March 17. Expect live bands on an outdoor stage, a traditional bagpiper, and St. Patrick’s t-shirts for sale. And yeah, there’ll be green beer. 2823 McKinnon St.

Food and Drink Specials

Bar Louie

St. Patrick’s Day drinks include $3 green beer drafts, $4 Jameson, and $5 Guinness. Special cocktails include an Irish Old Fashioned made with Jameson, Guinness syrup, cocoa bitters, and orange and an Irish Goodbye cocktail with Jameson, Guinness syrup, lemon juice, and ginger beer. Fill up with their new Reuben sandwich. Multiple locations.

El Chico

On March 17 only, El Chico will have $4.99 domestic green beer or Mug-O-Ritas ( a margarita in a glass jug) and $6.99 guacamole. 503 Interstate 30, Rockwall.

HERO

The sports bar in Victory Park will offer Paddy’s Green Tea featuring Paddy’s Irish Whiskey for $9 on March 16 and 17. 3090 Nowitzki Way.

HG Sply Co.

Throughout the weekend, the Greenville Avenue location will have specials like Paddy’s Green Tea ($9) and I’m Not Irish, But My Iced Coffee Is ($11), featuring Paddy’s Irish Whiskey. Other festive specials include $9 Shamrock Smash Shots and $5 Miller Lites. The Trophy Club and Fort Worth locations will also feature the Paddy’s Green Tea on March 16 and 17. Multiple locations.

Leela’s Wine Bar

Slip into Leela’s for pretty cocktails, or the Paddy’s Green Tea, which will be available at Leela’s on Lower Greenville throughout the weekend. 1914 Greenville Ave.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

On March 16, Pete’s will have an Orange Tea Shot made with Jameson Orange and peach liqueur for $9. Yes, it’s orange—not green. 621 Houston St., Fort Worth.; 6765 Winning Dr., Ste. 810, Frisco.

Snuffer’s

The original Snuffer’s on Greenville Avenue is conveniently right off the Greenville St. Patrick’s Day parade route, so hop over for a slightly more low-key celebration. Specials include $4 Jell-O shots, and $5 cans of Coors Light and Miller Lite. 3526 Greenville Ave.

SusieCakes

SusieCakes will have a St. Patrick’s Day vanilla cake, a Guinness cupcake with Bailey’s buttercream, green velvet cupcakes, shamrock frosted sugar cookies, mini St. Patrick’s Day cupcakes, and cookie and cupcake decorating kits. Prices vary. Place an order online or visit your local bakery. Multiple locations.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub

From February 29 to March 17, the St. Patrick’s Day menu includes drinks such as a chocolate espresso martini, Irish Old Fashioned, and a refreshing Irish Mule. (A dollar of every Irish Mule sold will be donated to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for childhood cancer research.) Food specials include bacon cheddar potato cakes, traditional Scotch eggs (a soft-boiled egg wrapped in pork sausage, breaded, and fried), a Reuben sandwich, and more. Multiple locations.

UnaVida

On March 17, UnaVida will feature a St. Patrick’s Day brunch with a corned beef hash ($15) made with crispy Yukon potatoes, seasonal vegetables, corned beef, creamy ranchero sauce, two eggs, with cotija cheese and pico de gallo. A special drink called the Frozen Pattyrita ($13), made with tequila, gran gala, cucumber, mint, and lime, will also be available. 3699 McKinney Ave., Ste. 307.

