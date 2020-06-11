Dallas Civil Rights Lawyers File TRO Against Lethal Crowd Control Measures

Last night, a team of eight national civil rights attorneys filed a request for a temporary restraining order prohibiting the use of rubber bullets and chemical agents in anticipation of President Trump’s visit to Dallas today. They also plan to file a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, against the City of Dallas for injuries caused by law enforcement to protesters. An additional lawsuit is being filed in Dallas County District Court against the rubber bullet distributor and manufacturer on product liability grounds.

The team includes two Dallas-based lawyers: Daryl K. Washington, who represents Brandon Saenz, the 26-year-old who lost an eye in the Dallas protests; and Michele Simpson Tuegel, a former criminal defense attorney perhaps best known for her work on behalf of victims of former USA Gymnastics national Team Doctor Larry Nassar.

A press conference is planned today at 11 a.m. in front of Dallas City Hall.