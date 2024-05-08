Live Nation’s Concert Week Starts Today. Here Are the North Texas Tickets You Can Get for Cheap.

Live Nation launched its annual Concert Week on May 8, and until May 14, North Texas music and comedy lovers can snap up tickets to some pretty big acts coming to town this year.

A quick glance shows quite a bit on the roster—including Green Day, Missy Elliott, Janet Jackson, T-Pain, Dierks Bentley, Alanis Morrisette, Jennifer Lopez, Slipknot, 21 Savage, Cage the Elephant, and Weezer.

The promotion includes shows at the American Airlines Center, House of Blues, Music Hall at Fair Park, Majestic Theatre, Echo Lounge & Music Hall, and Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas; Dickies Arena, Will Rogers Auditorium, and Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth; Globe Life Field in Arlington; and Toyota Music Factory in Irving.

We have most of the big acts on our concert calendar, which is meant to provide a user-friendly, one-stop shop for the biggest and best shows coming to town. Close out all those tabs and head here.