A Story About El Paso That You Should Read

Rachel Williams is a Dallas writer who once worked at the Observer. Rolling Stone sent her to El Paso to write about the town and what she saw. The result is worth your time. A taste:

The things that make El Paso so special, its very fabric, are the same reasons El Paso was attacked from the outside. He didn’t just go anywhere, he went to the most stalwart border city in America — no, the most stalwart city in America, period. He went to a city with a Latino majority and an Anglo minority. … This, a majority-minority city where white people live equally but not dominantly, is a terrifying prospect for white supremacists everywhere.