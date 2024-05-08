Leading Off (5/8/24)

Stars, Mavs Both Lose Game 1. Different sports, different story, same result. The Stars blew a 3-0 lead and lost by a goal in overtime while the Dallas Mavericks looked tired and wounded while getting run off the court in the fourth quarter by the young Oklahoma City Thunder. Stay tuned to StrongSide; analysis is coming.

Rashee Rice Can’t Just Stay Home. The Kansas City Chiefs receiver, who is already charged with eight felonies related to a hit-and-run racing incident, is now under investigation for an assault at a downtown nightclub. Rice, an SMU graduate, is accused of hitting a photographer at 609 N. Harwood Street, which houses Lit Kitchen and Lounge and the speakeasy venue Feu. Police are interviewing witnesses about the incident.

Dallas Considers Rebates for Switching to Electric Lawn Equipment. The city may stand up a $750,000 program that reimburses single-family homeowners for switching from gas to electric lawn equipment. The city’s environmental higher ups expect about 3,500 families to benefit, which could include $50 for blowers and $100 for push mowers. The effort is a push to reduce emissions, and about half of the city’s 200,000 single-family homeowners still have gas equipment. (As a longtime member of the Ryobi Gang, I’d like some free money for being an early adopter.)

Cold Front! Today will be Houston, all muggy and warm, but a springtime cold front arrives on Wednesday and will last through Thursday. Severe weather is a possibility, but the highest chances for problems are southeast of the metro area. Highs will be in the low 90s today before falling to the high 70s and low 80s through Mother’s Day weekend.