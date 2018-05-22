AT&T Is Finally Going to Make Downtown Dallas Awesome

I don’t know who wrote this editorial the Dallas Morning News just published, titled “Will the $100M AT&T Dallas Discovery District be part of downtown Dallas’ big moment?” I assume it was either written by someone at AT&T or Phillip Jones at the DCVB. I can tell you no one edited it, because it is riddled with typos. They’ll be fixed but just know the first version said “in an out” and had stray commas and such throughout. Mostly, I call it to your attention because it is seemingly written by someone who has never been to downtown Dallas, even though the DMN offices are very prominently in downtown Dallas.

Downtown Dallas like in many other large cities is, for the most part, a business center. During the day, Main Street bustles with people heading in an out of Chop House Burger for lunch or shopping at Forty Five Ten or ducking the stare of the Giant Eyeball. Unfortunately, the bulk of that activity disappears at night and during the weekend when the surrounding offices go dark.

OK what? No offense to Chop House Burger, but if I had to name 10 restaurants in downtown, maybe eventually I would get to Chop House Burger. More to the point, whoever wrote this walked exactly one (1) city block to set this scene. I assume they went “in an out” of Chop House and noticed it was busy and then walked back to the office and saw the Giant Eyeball (lol) and there we are.

Also this is one sentence: