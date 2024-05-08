Abide Women’s Health Services Wins Social Innovator of the Year at United Way’s The Pitch

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas’ annual ‘Shark Tank’-style event, The Pitch, saw Abide Women’s Health Service pull off a near-sweep, winning four of six awards. Founder and CEO Cessilye Smith earned the Social Innovator of the Year award—the event’s highest honor—the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award, the Audience Choice Award, and the Accelerator Prize. It resulted in $135,000 of seed funding for the local nonprofit.

Founded nearly seven years ago, Abide Women’s Health Service aims to improve birth outcomes in underserved communities which are regularly subject to the lowest quality of care. To do so, the nonprofit provides healthcare and community resources, otherwise unaccessible, for the communities it reaches. Through culturally informed prenatal, postnatal, and midwifery care, Abide is aiding infant and maternal mortality rates among BIPOC populations.

Starting with just 12 clients in its first year in 2020, Abide’s clinic has grown to support 127 individuals in 2023. Its childbirth education program—which provides the skills necessary for a healthy pregnancy, labor, and postpartum experience—has grown from 11 clients in 2020 to 327 clients in 2023. In the postpartum stage, the nonprofit assisted 58 women last year.

“It has taken up until this moment to truly believe that I’m capable of what I have accomplished through building this organization from the ground up,” Smith said after the event hosted at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. “I am in shock that I am walking away with so many prizes and I am encouraged because the judges believe in this work. I am even more convinced that we are going to expand our services across the country.”

The Pitch begins with a month-long fellowship program led by Dallas’ United Way chapter. It features 10 area social innovators who receive seed funding and mentorship. Following the mentorship, United Way selects five of those organizations to participate in the competition.

The five participating innovators were allotted five minutes to pitch their organizations and the services it provide to the judges, followed by a two-minute Q&A session with the panel.

The judging panel

The judging panel consisted of Jorge Corral, Dallas managing director of Accenture; Steve Hall, executive chairman of Conscious Capitalism and chairman and CEO of Make It Better Foundation; former FC Dallas player Kenny Cooper Jr.; former Dallas Cowboys receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Pearson; Danyel Surrency Jones, head of Amazon’s Undiscovered and Small Business Accelerator; and former Dallas Stars goaltender Marty Turco. The event was emceed by FC Dallas’ VP of Media and Communication Gina Miller.

The five participating innovators included:

Cessilye Smith of Abide Women’s Health Service, which offers culturally informed prenatal and postnatal care with goal of lowering infant and maternal mortality among BOPIC populations.

Roy Scott of Healthy Hip Hop, a platform that integrates hip hop culture, literacy, social and emotional learning to elevate student learning environments through healthy hip hop music in the classroom.

Robin Head of Entryway DFW, a national nonprofit that transitions individuals and families out of homelessness to economic self-sufficiency. Entryway provides full-time employment and career training opportunities in the real estate industry.

Courtney Hamilton of Tech Savvy DFW, which creates access to STEM education in lower income communities to ensure students in minority communities have access to careers in STEM.

Prinscilla Moore of Delighted to Doula, a nonprofit that offers postpartum care to mothers that typically receive the lowest quality of care. Delighted to Doula also offers anti-biased based, judgement free education to lower maternal mortality rates and increase access to healthcare.

A total of $275,000 was awarded in this year’s event, inclusive of the $25,000 each participant was awarded for completing the Social Innovator Accelerator Program. Healthy Hip Hop earned both the Innovation Award and Impact Award for a total of $40,000, plus the $25,000 participant award.

“They all had an incredible story,” Amazon’s Danyel Surrency Jones said of the participants. “We’re solving incredible problems, based on amazing research and data, scientifically based, and innovative. It was very hard to judge. We all looked at each other at the end and said, ‘Can we just give them all additional checks?’ We have an opportunity to give back not only to the North Texas community, but to help these businesses understand how to take their model to scale.”