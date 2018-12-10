Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Dec. 10 – Dec. 12

Monday (12/10)

Join Local Hub Bicycle Company for a holiday lights bike tour through historic Swiss Avenue and Lakewood. The ride departs from the bicycle shop at 6:30, and will be about 14 miles at a casual pace.

The Rustic is having a free concert called Tuning Texas Live tonight from 6 – 9 p.m. featuring the Andrew Sevener Trio. No tickets required!

Double Wide’s Hair Metal Monday gets festive this week for Hair Metal Holidaze with DJ Joey Scandalous. The free event starts at 10 p.m.

Tuesday (12/11)

The Deep Ellum Mac-N-Cheese Crawl, a cheesy, four-day celebration, begins on Tuesday. Stop by Central Mac, All Good Cafe, Braindead Brewing, Brick & Bones, Bucky Moonshine’s, and Mama Tried to sample a variety of melty goodness. The extravaganza runs through Friday.

It’s BYOV (bring your own vinyl) night at Deep Ellum Art Company with Vintage Salvation and the evening’s host Jay Sustain. Take your favorite records out for a spin on Art Co.’s state-of-the-art sound system, shop for your vinyl collection, and enjoy drink specials. Happy hour starts at 4 p.m., the BYOV sign-up starts at 7:15 p.m., and the needle drops at 8 p.m.

Atlanta hip-hop artist 6lack brings his From East Atlanta with Love tour to the House of Blues Dallas on Tuesday night with special guest, R&B singer Summer Walker. Tickets are available through Live Nation.

Wednesday (12/12)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is spreading Christmas cheer with its annual free holiday concert at NorthPark Center on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at NorthCourt, on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s (right below the food court).

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna (“Taki Taki,” “La Modelo”) is coming to The Theatre at Grand Prairie on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $80.

There’s only one heavy metal mariachi band in the world, and it’s going to be in Denton this week. Quirky rockers Metalachi are at Andy’s Bar on Wednesday with supporting act Papi Chulo. Tickets are $15.

Wednesday is Neiman Marcus Kids’ Night at A Christmas Story, The Musical. Purchase an adult ticket at full price and your child can attend for free. There will also be kid-friendly activities in the lobby before the show. Find details here.