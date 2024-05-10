Sources: Dallas Assistant City Manager Robert Perez Hired to Lead Topeka’s Government

Dallas Interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert will have one more change to make on her new organizational chart. Assistant City Manager Robert Perez is apparently leaving for Topeka, Kansas.

Perez has been chosen as the lone finalist for Topeka’s open city manager’s job, according to a well-placed source at Topeka City Hall with knowledge of the hiring process who did not have permission to speak on the record. Perez will replace former City Manager Stephen Wade, who was fired over the summer after only 10 months on the job. The city later alleged that he had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

Topeka confirmed Perez’s hire around noon Friday in a press release. The City Council is expected to formally approve Perez’s contract in its May 14 meeting. Perez will be offered a one-year contract with a base salary of $255,000. His start date is being finalized, the city said, but it’s anticipated to be between late June and early July.

“The Governing Body invested considerable time and effort into their selection process, and we’re excited

that Dr. Perez has been selected,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla. “I have full confidence in his ability to lead the City of Topeka and guide us toward our strategic goals.”

Perez was named one of two finalists for Topeka city manager last month. On Tuesday, the city council there met in closed session to discuss the decision, but took no official action. Interim co-communications director Rosie Nichols told the Topeka Capitol-Journal last month that the council would meet with Perez and the other finalist, Alan Howze, in a closed session for follow-up interviews. Nichols said that any announcement would come about two weeks after the council made its pick, to give the city time to negotiate a contract with its choice.

In Dallas, Perez oversees code enforcement, sanitation, Dallas Animal Services, 311, and the city’s Office of Homeless Solutions. Prior to being appointed assistant city manager in 2022, Perez was the city’s director of public works. Before that, he worked for the city of San Antonio for 16 years. According to his city bio, he has more than 20 years of municipal government experience. He received a PhD in education and organizational leadership from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio and holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees from UTSA and St. Mary’s University, respectively.

“I’m extremely honored and excited to begin leading the City of Topeka as its next city manager,” Perez said in a statement released by the City of Topeka. “Public service is important to me, and I look forward to getting to know and serving the community in the near future.”

We asked the city for comment on Perez’s departure, but have not received a reply.

Another Dallas assistant city manager may also be on his way out the door. Majed Al-Ghafry is in the running for the city manager position in DeSoto. Despite a lengthy executive session Tuesday night, DeSoto city spokesman Matt Smith said his city had nothing to announce yet.