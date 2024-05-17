Friday, May 17, 2024 May 17, 2024
85° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Podcasts

Mark Melton Fights Illegal Evictions

He's also a tattoo-level fan of Zalat Pizza.
By Tim Rogers |
Image

Matt Goodman wrote a story in the May issue of D Magazine about a lawyer who keeps landlords in check. No one else in the country is doing what Mark Melton does with his Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center. He’s an interesting cat who worked as a bouncer before becoming a partner at Holland & Knight. As you can see in the above photo, he’s got a Zalat Pizza tattoo on his arm. That’s how much he loves pizza. Check out this episode of EarBurner to learn about your city and the foot infection that almost killed Mark. (Does that sound gross? It’s a little gross.)

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Related Articles

Image
Podcasts

What Do We Make of the Thunder So Far? Let’s Talk About It!

A look at what's transpired so far.
By
Image
Business

Executive Podcast Club: DFW C-Suiters Reveal Their Top Listens

Kim Butler, Chris Trowbridge, Fred Balda, and more share the one podcast they think everyone should listen to—and why.
By
Image
Basketball

Will the Mavericks Upset the Thunder? Let’s Talk About It!

Five questions that could determine Dallas' second-round playoff series.
By
Advertisement