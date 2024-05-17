Mark Melton Fights Illegal Evictions

Matt Goodman wrote a story in the May issue of D Magazine about a lawyer who keeps landlords in check. No one else in the country is doing what Mark Melton does with his Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center. He’s an interesting cat who worked as a bouncer before becoming a partner at Holland & Knight. As you can see in the above photo, he’s got a Zalat Pizza tattoo on his arm. That’s how much he loves pizza. Check out this episode of EarBurner to learn about your city and the foot infection that almost killed Mark. (Does that sound gross? It’s a little gross.)
