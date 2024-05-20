Tuesday, May 21, 2024 May 21, 2024
Local News

Leading Off (5/20/24)

Very exciting!
By |

This is Conference Finals Week. The Mavs will tip off their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow night; the Inside the NBA crew all likes Minnesota. The Stars will find out their opponent (Vancouver or Edmonton) tonight, and then face off on Wednesday. Hopefully those series continue to be on alternating days, just to give our StrongSide crew a fighting chance at getting a tiny bit of sleep.

Early Voting In Runoff Races Begins Today. Probably the biggest contest on the ballot is incumbent Dallas County Sheriff Marion Brown against her predecessor Lupe Valdez.

Man, It’s a Hot One. But that cannot surprise anyone.

Author

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

