A Week After Being Named Partner at Locke Lord, Mayor Eric Johnson Has His First Conflict of Interest
Inauspicious.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 4, 2019 2:42 pm
About two hours ago, the Dallas City Council ducked into executive session to discuss the Love Field gate lawsuit. You know who couldn’t join them to talk things over? Mayor Eric Johnson. He was named a partner at Locke Lord last week and has already hit his first conflict of interest, because Locke Lord represents American Airlines. One wonders how many times our mayor will have to recuse himself from important city business over the next four years.
