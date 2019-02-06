Leading Off (2/6/19)

Dallas and Collin Counties Won’t Send Letters Re: Voter Citizenship Yet. The state flagged possible non-citizen voters, but neither county will mail notices to voters asking for proof of citizenship prior to May elections. They’re worried about legal repercussions and want to do “due diligence” before sending the letters because failure to respond could kick voters off the rolls.

Accused Catholic Priest Had Been a Volunteer Jail Chaplain. Robert Crisp, one of the priests on the Dallas Catholic Diocese’s list of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors, was a volunteer minister for Dallas County jails. Crisp is 69 years old and retired now.

Guy Pretended to Be a Cop, Stole from Lewisville Masseuse. Police have identified the suspect but aren’t releasing his name yet. He had a pistol and handcuffs and stole $300 before fleeing. Lewisville police want to charge him with aggravated robbery and impersonating a police officer.

There’s a New Bubba’s in Town. It’s the second outpost of the fried-chicken-famous restaurant, and it opened yesterday in Frisco. It’s been 38 years since the original opened near SMU.