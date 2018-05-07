Leading Off (5/7/18)

The NRA Comes to Town. One thing you may have heard about when the NRA held its convention here over the weekend was Ellen’s, a restaurant I honestly have never noticed, causing a stir with its receipts, which originally noted that a percentage of the week’s proceeds would be donated to organizations “dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun relegations.” The restaurant clarified its position in a long Facebook post and amended the receipts to say it supports the 2nd Amendment, but by then the NRA had already urged its followers to boycott. Anyway, we will have more on the convention later this morning, so hold off on your commentary for now. I’m just trying to make it easier on you guys.

Jess Herbst Loses Bid For Re-Election. Herbst was trying to become the first transgender elected official in Texas, but lost to Angel Hamm, the widow of the former mayor of New Hope, whose office Herbst took when he died after being re-elected. Herbst’s identity wasn’t directly brought up in the campaign, but residents received an anonymous mailer highlighting her social media posts and the debate, of course, spread to Nextdoor. The race did spark a record voter turnout.

More Gas Leaks in Northwest Dallas? Atmos Energy, what is going on?

Maxi Urruti Earns Draw For FC Dallas. Facing off against former teammate Walker Zimmerman and Plano’s own Lee Nyugen, FC Dallas had a slow start against the expansion LAFC, going down 1-0 inside of 10 minutes. But Urruti scored off an assist from Santiago Mosquera to bring home a point.