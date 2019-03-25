Weekday Round-Up: Uncommon Ramen, Dallas Comedy Festival, and Real Jazz

Welcome to a fresh new week! If you’re particularly energized by this sunny spring Monday, perhaps you’d like some things to do. Perhaps you’ve also noticed that we don’t offer our bi-weekly “Things To Do” articles anymore. That’s because your weekly schedule lives here now, so you can just bookmark that page, give it a click when you’re feeling saucy, and get to doing things and living your best Dallas life. That’s the point, after all.

This week, the lineup for Monday-Wednesday includes fun stuff like the Dallas Comedy Festival, wine mixers, Michael Bublé, Ella Mai, free jazz, and dinners that benefit awesome causes like Cafe Momentum and The Children’s Nutrition Program of Haiti. Check it out.