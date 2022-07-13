Leading Off (7/13/22)

You Saved the Grid. Brad Jones, the chief executive of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said Tuesday that Texans heeded the call for energy conservation on Monday. The supply was touch and go heading into the high demand of the afternoon, but Jones said enough people turned up their thermostats and flicked off lights to save the same amount of power produced by two large plants. We’ve already broken the record demand for energy eight times this summer, and maybe relying on conservation efforts to keep the energy flowing isn’t the best solution, but we made it. For now.

Catalytic Converter Thefts Up 5,300 Percent Since ’19. Yeesh. I know a few of my coworkers have had to deal with this over the years, and so have a ton of Texans. AAA Texas says the percentage increase comes from analysis of claims data, and they have a few tips that include such extremes as engraving your VIN number on the catalytic converter.

Deck Parks Head North. McKinney is trying to figure out how to help pedestrians cross Texas Highway 5 between Louisiana and Virginia streets. One idea is lowering the highway and creating a park over it, like a baby Klyde Warren.

Another Day of Triple Digits. It’s still this week, and it’s still July, so it’s still hot. Today will be the 11th straight 100-degree day.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.