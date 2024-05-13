Leading Off (5/13/24)

Huge Story About Toll Roads. The Morning News just dropped a package of stories that took a year to research and assemble. The umbrella headline for the kit and caboodle is “Toll Trap.” It would be unfair of me to summarize the entire thing because I haven’t yet read it all, but let me summarize the thing for you: we’ve got a lot of toll roads. For rich people, a $20 toll is no big deal, but for poor people, that’s a lot of money. As a result, some people would rather not pay tolls. Oh, and most publicly available toll calculators can’t be trusted.

$150k Offered in Mail Carrier Robbery. The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a big reward for information on a robbery of a carrier in Addison. They are searching for two male suspects who are possibly in their teens.

Another Night of Sports Conflict. Dallas sports fans get screwed again tonight as the Stars and Mavs both play at 8:30. If you can, squeeze in a nap today, and get that two-screen setup squared away.