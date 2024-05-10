Friday, May 10, 2024 May 10, 2024
66° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

Leading Off (5/10/24)

Dallas sports are so back.
By |

Mavs, Stars Even Their Series. Critical games in Oklahoma City and Dallas, with the Mavs sailing past the Thunder behind a Luka Doncic bounce-back game and the Stars putting up five goals. StrongSide will have more shortly. The Oklahoman spent its lead arguing that maybe Paycom Center shouldn’t chant “Lu-ka Sucks” next time.

Sergeant Fired for Faking Overtime. Sgt. Katherine Silva lost her job after Police Chief Eddie Garcia ruled that she had falsified her time cards and forged documents. She also engaged in “adverse conduct” when she was arrested for theft between $2,500 to $30,000 as well as tampering with a government record. Silva had been with the department since 2004. She can appeal the decision.

Mother’s Day Rain? There’s a 40 percent chance on Sunday, but the weekend should be in the mid-70s. That might be the last time we say that until fall. Rain and storm chances begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning, but the forecast doesn’t expect it to be severe. Bring an umbrella for your walk into brunch and you’ll be just fine.

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

View Profile
Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…

Related Articles

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia bromance
Local News

Can Dallas Keep Austin and Houston From Prying Away Its Police Chief?

Interim City Manager Kim Tolbert told our neighbors to "go back home," but let's unpack her odd statement and why all eyes are suddenly on Chief Eddie Garcia.
By
Image
Local News

Suggested Names for Dallas’ New USL Super League Team

The official name and logo will be revealed today.
By
Local News

Leading Off (5/9/24)

Everyone get ready to limber up your remote hand: The Stars and the Mavericks play at 8:30 p.m. again tonight.
By
Advertisement