Leading Off (7/12/22)

More Heat. Join in with everyone’s favorite new pastime. Watch the ERCOT dashboard all day and see if those supply and demand lines cross while you wonder why Texas really deregulated an electricity market that runs on a power grid isolated from the rest of the country. Not great, Bob!

Marion Barber’s Cause of Death. The Collin County Medical Examiner’s office determined that the former Cowboys running back died of heat stroke. He was found dead in his apartment on June 1. His unit’s thermostat was set at 91 degrees. The coroner’s report noted: “Mr. Barber was known to exercise in sauna-like conditions.”

North Texas Housing Market Cools. Data out of the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M show that the number of pre-owned home sales in June declined by 8 percent in Dallas-Fort Worth when compared to the previous June. And supply is up. We’ve got about two months of inventory now, whereas in April it was just .9 of a month. (Six months of inventory is considered a balanced market.)

