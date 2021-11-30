Leading Off (11/30/21)

Dallas Cop Up for Seattle Job. Avery Moore has been a Dallas cop for 31 years, and he’s the assistant chief over the Investigations Bureau. He’s a finalist to become the chief of police in Tacoma, Washington, which is where city manager T.C. Broadnax worked before coming to Dallas, btw.

Police Still Searching for Street Racer Who Killed Woman. A 73-year-old woman was walking her dog in Far East Dallas last week when she was struck on Ferguson Road by a driver who was racing. FOX 4 has a picture of the two cars involved, a Camaro and an Impala.

Star-Telegram Gloats Over Dykes Hire. Don’t give the Fort Worth newspaper your clicks, but it is crowing about TCU’s hiring Sonny Dykes away from SMU, even quoting Mayor Eric Johnson’s butt-hurt tweet about the matter. The headline: “TCU Hiring SMU Football Coach Is Already a Success Because It Has Dallas Fans Fuming.”

Cavs Beat Mavs. Cleveland is so sorry that their newspaper folded and the digital-only site that covers the town doesn’t even have its own reporter to write about the Cavs’ best win of the season. Instead, it offers an AP story that begins: “Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen notched season highs with 28 and 24 points respectively, and the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Dallas Mavericks for a 114-96 win on Monday night — their most lopsided win of the season.”