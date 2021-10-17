State Fair of Texas
State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/17, That’s All Folks
It’s the last day of the fair. Get out there.
By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner October 17, 2021 10:00 am
Today, October 17, is the final day of the State Fair of Texas. You’re going to want to get out there and experience and Jason Janik’s photo of the lit-up rides can show what you’re in for. Grab a corny dog and get in line, we’re a few hours away from having to wait another year for the spectacle. Head here for more State Fair of Texas content.
