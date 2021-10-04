Leading Off (10/04/2021)

Cowboys Win. Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 143 yards, and Trevon Diggs snagged two interceptions in a victory over the previously undefeated Carolina Panthers that wasn’t really as close as the final score indicates. Through four games, maybe the biggest question mark on the team is the coach. Mike will have more soon over on StrongSide.

Today is the Deadline to Vote in November. So, get that done, if you haven’t. Election day is November 2. Here is what you will be eligible to vote on.

Yesterday Was Vaughan Brothers Day. There was a celebration at Kiest Park, where Casto Solano’s sculpture of Jimmie and Stevie Ray was officially unveiled, which is fine, but it hasn’t exactly been veiled for quite some time. Jimmie was on hand, as was Mayor Eric Johnson, who delivered an absolutely searing version of SRV’s “Cold Shot.”

Mavs Debut New COVID-19 Protocols at Scrimmage. Fans had to show proof of vaccination status or a negative test within the previous 48 hours. It’s not a HIPAA violation. It’s going to be fine. And the scrimmage looked fun.

Decent Weather. Not quite fall yet, but it’s getting better.