Suggested Names for Dallas’ New USL Super League Team

Now that we know the Cotton Bowl will be home to a new USL Super League team, here are some names we’d like to float:
Cottontails
Bruhs
Carnies
North Texans
Republican Mayors
Diamonds
Pegasi
Tammy Palominos
Very Fast Rocketships
Woofuses
Highways
Sue Ellens
Super Junior Leaguers
Stories
Update (10:53): At an event held at Klyde Warren Park, it was just announced that our team will be called Dallas Trinity FC, which I think is pretty solid. The logo is a stylized Pegasus. I’m onboard. And it turns out the club has been tweeting for months.
Author
Tim RogersView Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…