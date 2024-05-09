Thursday, May 9, 2024 May 9, 2024
Local News

Suggested Names for Dallas’ New USL Super League Team

The official name and logo will be revealed today.
Now that we know the Cotton Bowl will be home to a new USL Super League team, here are some names we’d like to float:

Cottontails
Bruhs
Carnies
North Texans
Republican Mayors
Diamonds
Pegasi
Tammy Palominos
Very Fast Rocketships
Woofuses
Highways
Sue Ellens
Super Junior Leaguers
Update (10:53): At an event held at Klyde Warren Park, it was just announced that our team will be called Dallas Trinity FC, which I think is pretty solid. The logo is a stylized Pegasus. I’m onboard. And it turns out the club has been tweeting for months.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

