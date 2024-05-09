Suggested Names for Dallas’ New USL Super League Team

Now that we know the Cotton Bowl will be home to a new USL Super League team, here are some names we’d like to float:

Cottontails

Bruhs

Carnies

North Texans

Republican Mayors

Diamonds

Pegasi

Tammy Palominos

Very Fast Rocketships

Woofuses

Highways

Sue Ellens

Super Junior Leaguers

Stories

Update (10:53): At an event held at Klyde Warren Park, it was just announced that our team will be called Dallas Trinity FC, which I think is pretty solid. The logo is a stylized Pegasus. I’m onboard. And it turns out the club has been tweeting for months.