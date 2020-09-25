Leading Off (9/25/20)

North Texas Home To Six of 10 Highest COVID Counts in Texas Districts. Yesterday, the state released district-by-district breakdowns of staff and student infections at public school districts. Lewisville’s 31 new student cases is the highest in the state while Fort Worth’s new 18 staff cases are more than any other. Across Texas, there were 1,872 new cases last week, which is a drop of 33 from the week before. It’s just .2 percent of the entire student body and staff at Texas public schools, but the fear is that returning to in-person classes will fuel another increase. Meanwhile, Texas jumped California for total cases, putting behind only New York for the most in the nation.

The State Fair’s Weird Drive-Thru Opens Today. You can now buy tickets to cruise through Fair Park in three windows: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Apparently, it takes 90 minutes to drive the campus. There are food and photo packages to choose from, so you’ll never forget your dystopian deep fried 2020.

Groundbreaking for Carpenter Park Is Today Wednesday. The derelict corner of downtown at Live Oak and Pacific should be transformed in the next 18 months. It took nine years to get moving on the 5.6 acre park, which will beautify the edge of downtown, even if it’s below I-345. Here’s Sharon Grigsby: “Located just east of the DART East Transfer Station, the new Carpenter Park will welcome visitors with a huge lawn and walking paths, majestic fountain and children’s play area. A dog park, basketball court, pavilion and a space for food trucks will go in under the elevated southbound lanes of I-345.”

Warmer, Sunnier Weekend Ahead. The week’s earlier cloud cover looks like it’s gone. Tomorrow will be a high of 88 and sunny, while Sunday’s high is 90. Today, you’re looking a little cooler, with a high of 84. There isn’t rain in the forecast. Go Stars and enjoy your weekend.