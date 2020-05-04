Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
President Barack Obama pauses with former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter during the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, April 25, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House.

Coronavirus

George W. Bush: ‘We Serve Our Neighbor by Separating From Them’

How could the Republican party go from Bush to Trump? Hard to fathom.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 4, 2020 9:22 am

Over the weekend, The Call to Unite, a 24-hour livestream, did its thing. George W. Bush was part of it. He said in his message: “We are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together, and we are determined to rise.” Here’s the full video:

