Coronavirus
George W. Bush: ‘We Serve Our Neighbor by Separating From Them’
How could the Republican party go from Bush to Trump? Hard to fathom.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 4, 2020 9:22 am
Over the weekend, The Call to Unite, a 24-hour livestream, did its thing. George W. Bush was part of it. He said in his message: “We are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together, and we are determined to rise.” Here’s the full video:
A Message from President George W. Bush@TheCalltoUnite pic.twitter.com/FIn9wuOPTF
— George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 2, 2020
Comments