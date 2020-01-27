Hey, Dallas, Tomorrow Is an Election Day

As of Thursday, just 439 people had voted early in the District 100 special election runoff to fill Eric Johnson’s vacated seat in the Texas House. This is your reminder to get out there tomorrow and turn those totals around.

The candidates are the well-endorsed Lorraine Birabil, an activist and former aide to U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey who worked on campaigns for Beto O’Rourke, and businessman James Armstrong III, who enters as the underdog having tallied about 21 percent of the vote to Birabil’s 33 percent in November.

In addition to Veasey and Beto, Birabil has the blessings of state Rep. Terry Meza as well as Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Commissioner John Wiley Price. Armstrong is a businessman who heads Builders of Hope Community Development Corp. and has wide-ranging experience as a community developer. He served on the city’s Housing Finance Corporation board and GrowSouth board, as well as the mayor’s poverty task force.

Winner fills the seat through 2020 and renews their campaign as incumbent.

Early voting closed Friday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow. District 100 residents—here’s a good map—can vote at any location (find those here). And then you can wear your sticker around all day like a champ.