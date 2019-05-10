Leading Off (5/10/19)

Tony Romo Hit Some Cool Shots, Still Will Not Win the Byron. I’m calling it the Byron, Tim. I don’t care.

High Rise Coming to East Downtown. I guess it’s technically called the East Quarter, but I’m calling it East Downtown. This one’s a 17-story tower near Jackson and Cesar Chavez, part of Todd Interests’ redevelopment effort near the Farmers Market. Kudos to the Todd crew for saving and repurposing some of my favorite buildings in downtown. Please don’t put palm trees on the old Magnolia Oil station like in these renderings.

It’ll Be Cold-ish This Weekend. I’m calling it chilly. We might set some records for the coldest seasonal temperatures this region has seen. Sweater weather returns.

I’m An Uncle. I’m calling congratulations to my sister, Sarah Mosley, and her husband, Brandon Mosley, on their beautiful child, Rhett Scott Mosley, who was born yesterday at 10:26 a.m. in Waco. No link here, just joy.