Leading Off (1/2/19)

Sheriff Marian Brown Drops ‘Interim’ From Title. Brown took the role on a temporary basis a year ago after Lupe Valdez stepped down. Having won November’s election, Brown was sworn in on New Year’s Day and is now, officially, Dallas County’s first black sheriff.

First Murder Investigation of 2019. Just a few hours after the ball drop, two security guards at the XTC Cabaret shot 22 bullets into a 34-year-old man’s vehicle as he attempted to flee after a bar fight. One guard told authorities their gunfire was prompted when he was struck by the departing vehicle, though both guards appeared to continue shooting after the truck passed. The victim died at the scene.

NHL Winter Classic Coming to Cotton Bowl in 2020. It will be the Dallas Stars first time to host an outdoor game and the Winter Classic’s southernmost destination.

Wet Weather Could Freeze. Temps are expected to hover just above freezing today, but if they dip, good thing TxDot started treating roads with brine on Monday.