Leading Off (10/17/18)

Botham Jeans’ Parents Meet with Faith Johnson. The Jeans flew in from St. Lucia to hear about the ongoing investigation. Johnson says the DA’s office has interviewed 200 witnesses and isn’t done yet. Says Allison Jean: “They have been quite thorough in their investigation. I’m comfortable that all of the evidence and the work that they have been doing throughout the investigation will lead to what is the right thing.”

All This Rain is Making Our Sewers Overflow. Toilet paper is bubbling out of manholes across North Texas. The rain also led to the downfall of a century-old oak tree in Uptown, and, I’m assuming it’s to blame for a section of I-35 splitting, which caused several accidents (avoid Crosby in Carrollton).

DeSoto ISD Has a Scandal On Its Hands. Superintendent David Harris abruptly resigned in April, and after the district started investigating some fishy financials, others in the admin took their exit. Among other things, Harris is believed to have used district money to pay someone who wasn’t an employee, paid legal settlements without board approval, and kept a $2,600 TV for himself.

Watch Out for the Salmonella Salads at 7/11. The convenience store is recalling ready-to-eat “bistro” salads with bacon, which might be contaminated with salmonella and listeria. Now, I don’t want to discourage anyone from trying to go the healthy route at 7/11, but…maybe it’s time to start dining at QT?