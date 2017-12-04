SMU Police Looking For White Supremacists Who Hung Banners On Campus

The white supremacists who hung racist banners and fliers around the SMU campus Saturday night wore masks and covered their faces while giving Nazi salutes in the photographs they took to boast of their exploits. This is presumably because these men are cowards, well aware that the disgusting views they share anonymously online have consequences in the real world.

Those consequences include a police investigation, as the SMU Police Department is sharing surveillance images in an effort to identify the five men suspected of putting up the hateful messages over the weekend.

We had a great night at @SMU pic.twitter.com/GJSVuaZJiF — Texas Vanguard (@TexasVanguard) December 3, 2017

The university this morning sent out an alert with three photos, pulled from Park Cities Plaza surveillance footage, that shows those five men and a pickup truck.

Anyone that could help identify the people seen in those photos is asked to call SMU police at 214-768-3333, or to submit an anonymous tip via 214-SMU-2TIP or www.smu.edu/2TIP.

A group called Texas Vanguard says it was responsible for the racist messages. The group, the Texas branch of a national white supremacist organization, has papered its fliers on campuses across the state, including SMU, UT-Arlington, and the University of North Texas. Similar racist and homophobic fliers were hung in Deep Ellum earlier this summer.

Here’s the full email sent this morning by SMU: