Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off

Leading Off (12/15/17)

Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner December 15, 2017 6:45 am

635 Expansion Probably Scrapped. The state transportation commission’s desire to scrub all toll roads from its upcoming plans leaves a proposed $1.8 billion rebuild/expansion of the highway in doubt.

Dallas ISD Board Renames Three Elementary Schools Named For Confederate Generals. Goodbye Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and William L. Cabell. Hello Geneva Heights, Mockingbird, and Chapel Hill.

Trial of Former Farmers Branch Cop Continues. A jury will decide whether Ken Johnson, who chased down and shot two teenagers he suspected of breaking into his car, killing one, is guilty of murder.

Cowboys Play Raiders. Sunday Night Football. No predictions. The future is unwritten.

New Star Wars Movie Out. Pretty good! First half feels unfocused, and some characters’ motivations don’t totally add up. But the last hour is thrilling and surprisingly moving, the lead actors are compelling, and Emperor Snoke’s throne room is a masterpiece of cool sci-fi production design, which is what these movies are really all about anyways.

Comments

  • Jim Schermbeck

    One More: Second year of DFW “Community Organizing School” still taking applicants. The course offers a review of the last 50 years of social change history in North Texas (Peter Johnson to Sara Sara Mokuria) along with a core curriculum of organizing strategies and techniques. Meet local icons, network with peers trying to make change and learn how to do it better your own self. Only school of its kind in Texas. Our alumni are already making a difference….Information and application: http://www.downwindersatrisk.org/college-of-constructive-hell-raising/