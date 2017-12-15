Leading Off (12/15/17)

635 Expansion Probably Scrapped. The state transportation commission’s desire to scrub all toll roads from its upcoming plans leaves a proposed $1.8 billion rebuild/expansion of the highway in doubt.

Dallas ISD Board Renames Three Elementary Schools Named For Confederate Generals. Goodbye Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and William L. Cabell. Hello Geneva Heights, Mockingbird, and Chapel Hill.

Trial of Former Farmers Branch Cop Continues. A jury will decide whether Ken Johnson, who chased down and shot two teenagers he suspected of breaking into his car, killing one, is guilty of murder.

Cowboys Play Raiders. Sunday Night Football. No predictions. The future is unwritten.

New Star Wars Movie Out. Pretty good! First half feels unfocused, and some characters’ motivations don’t totally add up. But the last hour is thrilling and surprisingly moving, the lead actors are compelling, and Emperor Snoke’s throne room is a masterpiece of cool sci-fi production design, which is what these movies are really all about anyways.