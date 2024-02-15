Leading Off (2/15/24)

DART Mulling Major Renovation to HQ. In a committee of the whole meeting this week, the transit agency’s board considered $55 million in improvements to its downtown headquarters. They tabled rebuilding on the site or moving to new quarters elsewhere.

Church Challenges Nearby Warehouse Project. Friendship-West Baptist Church is asking a district court judge to prevent a 200,000-square-foot warehouse on Wheatland Road. The proposed site would be adjacent to the church, a residential neighborhood, and Carter High School. Citing “environmental racism,” the church’s filing also says, “All that may be legal is not logical, and all that is permitted is not prudent.”

Henry Isn’t Running. Dallas ISD school board president Justin Henry announced this week that he would not seek another term. The District 9 trustee was first elected in 2018 and represents South Dallas, parts of Downtown Dallas, and Pleasant Grove. The deadline to file for the May 4 election is February 16, and so far, three people are vying for the position.

Denton’s Police Chief Resigns. Doug Shoemaker, who took over the position 16 months ago when former Chief Frank Dixon was promoted to assistant city manager, stepped down. The city declined to comment on why Shoemaker is leaving. Deputy Chief Bryan Cose will serve as interim chief.

What Would You Say? If you’re a big fan of Dave Matthews and cash, go try to find this guy’s missing roughneck monitor lizard in Crowley.

