Leading Off (2/14/24)

Bodycam Footage Shows Shootout Between Cops, Robbery Suspect. The incident in Red Bird, in the 2900 block of Wheatland Road, was the first time that Dallas officers have opened fire on a suspect in 2024. The department released bodycam footage on Tuesday, which shows police responding to a burglary in progress at an illegal game room. 23-year-old Reginald Curry was spotted on camera pointing a gun at the people inside. Curry flees out of the front door and fires behind him at officers in pursuit, who shoot back. The suspect got hit in the leg and the side, and was taken to the hospital in custody.

Police Delay Investigation Into Officers Who Laughed at Vet. The officers were working overtime at Serious Pizza and were filmed laughing at a disabled veteran who urinated in his pants after they refused to allow him in to use the restroom. The police chief told the oversight board that the investigation has been delayed because “an officer involved” in the matter “is currently on leave due to the Family Medical Leave Act.” The incident happened last June.

Coyote Bites Two Kids at Arlington Park. Officials have closed Parkway Central Park and are searching for a coyote that attacked two kids during two separate incidents. The first happened on Saturday, and the second followed on Tuesday. Arlington Animal Services believes the same coyote is responsible. Officials have not released the condition of the children.

Highs in the 70s This Week. The sun is back. Expect the rest of the work week to be sunny, with highs of 68 today, then 71 and 70. It’ll cool into the 50s this weekend.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.