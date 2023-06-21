Local Company Attempts to Simulate Hell in Grapevine

First, let me say that for Christmas I got my mom a Solo Stove, and it’s great. I don’t know how the magic works, but it really does produce a smokeless fire. Five stars.

But the Grapevine-based company and its PR agency have come up with a stunt that I don’t understand. Here’s how I imagine the conversation went:

PR EXEC: “I got one idea that I’m especially psyched out of my mind about. As you know, National S’mores Day is July 22. Are you ready for this? We set a Guinness World Record for the Most People Making S’mores Simultaneously—using a Solo Stove!”

SOLO HONCHO: “How do we crowd all those people around a Solo Stove?”

PR EXEC: “Great question! I love where your head is at. Come with me on this journey. It’s not one Solo Stove. We use 400 Solo Stoves. The Mesa fire pit model. And we do it at Chicken N Pickle.”

SOLO HONCHO: “So you’re saying 400 fire pits. With fire. On July 22. In Dallas.”

PR EXEC: “Grapevine. The Chicken N Pickle is in Grapevine.”

SOLO HONCHO: “But you want to light 400 fire pits on July 22.”

PR EXEC: “And we call it Solo Stove’s S’moresapalooza!”

SOLO HONCHO: “That does have alliteration, doesn’t it? [thinks for a minute, stares out window at hellscape that is North Texas right now, with heat index of 120 degrees] Tell you what. If you get a Dallas Maverick to show up and sign autographs, we’re in.”

PR EXEC: “I know a guy who knows a guy who knows Theo Pinson’s agent. Let’s do this!”

