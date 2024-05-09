Leading Off (5/9/24)

Local USL Super League Team Will Call Cotton Bowl Home. As we suspected, the new professional women’s soccer team will play in Fair Park. That much was confirmed yesterday when the Dallas City Council approved the deal. This morning around 10:30, Mayor Eric Johnson, league leadership, and USL Super League Dallas president Charlie Neil will announce more details, including the name of the Dallas team.

‘Turn Around and Go Back Home.’ After reports surfaced that Austin and Houston have expressed interest in hiring Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia for their open positions, interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert issued a statement praising Garcia’s work. She said that she and the City Council would be“working tirelessly” to find a way to keep Garcia in Dallas. “To the cities shopping in Dallas for a new chief, I have one message for you: ‘turn around and go back home,’” she concluded.

Dallas ISD High School Responds to Allegations. Last month, a Jewish student at Hillcrest High School filed a federal complaint alleging antisemitic bullying. This week, Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said that the district had partnered with the American Jewish Committee, Anti-Defamation League, and Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum to provide training for staff in January, and will hold a student session as well. Elizalde said that the district has not yet received the federal complaint, but will cooperate when it does.

Hawk Terrorizes Neighborhood. People in one Keller neighborhood are dodging a “pretty aggressive” red-shouldered hawk with new chicks. One resident said the attack left her bleeding, and “felt like I got hit by a baseball bat.”

Weather Is Going To Be Weathery Today. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office says that another round of potentially severe scattered storms will fire up around North Texas this afternoon. The primary threats will be “very large hail” and wind gusts. No word on how big “very large” is, so just go ahead and expect something between a CD and a Dodge Challenger.