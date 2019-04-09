Leading Off (4/9/18)

Dallas Might Shelter Asylum Seekers. With facilities at the U.S.-Mexico boarder overwhelmed, the Department of Health and Human Services is looking north for help. A regional HHS director contacted County Judge Clay Jenkins. “I let him know that we are ready, willing and able to help out these kids,” Jenkins said. “I asked him to let us do our part.”

Gang Activity on the Rise. The numbers so far this year: 51 gang-related aggravated assaults (34 last year) and 18 reported robberies with ties to gangs (double last year). Good job, gangsters!

Margaret McDermott Bridge Still Broken. The city skimped during construction, and now we’re going to have pay at least $7.1 million to fix the thing before anyone can walk or bike across the bridge. Thanks, Sarah Standifer!

Gun Found Buried in Frisco Elementary Playground. Here’s the lede from the DMN: “In an email to parents Monday, a Frisco principal said a ‘rusted, broken handgun’ was found buried in the wood chips of the playground at Gunstream Elementary School.” Good thing they didn’t name it Bombstream Elementary. Am I right?!