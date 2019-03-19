Leading Off (3/19/19)

Dirk Passes Wilt As League’s Sixth All-Time Scorer. And he did it on a trademark fadeaway mid-range jumper, the type that’s in and out of his hands in a flash—even at age 41. He needed just four points to pass Wilt Chamberlain’s 31,419 all-time. “I just took my time and faced him up like I’ve done a million times,” Dirk said, making it seem just as easy as it looks.

District Attorney Drops Charges Against Officers Who Killed Tony Timpa. John Creuzot told the family yesterday that he would no longer be pursuing deadly conduct charges against the officers responsible for Timpa’s death. Timpa’s mother and Cary Aspinwall of The Dallas Morning News fought hard to get the department to release the records, which showed that Timpa had been restrained facedown in the grass for 13 minutes outside of a porn store while an officer shoved a knee into his back. Creuzot said the dismissal “was made following a lengthy investigation and determination as to the official cause of death.” A grand jury had issued the indictment. The medical examiner determined Timpa died from “the toxic effects of cocaine and the stress associated with physical restraint.”

Dallas Family Sues Atmos In Wake of Home Explosion. The day before a 12-year-old was killed by an explosion following a gas leak, David Lemus’ HVAC unit blew up in his face. His home was destroyed and his face was burned. They’re seeking more than $1 million.

Another Student Robbed In Oak Cliff. This one occurred near Townview after classes had dismissed. The student handed over their backpack and was unharmed. It’s not clear whether this one’s connected to the other robberies, to which police have already secured confessions from two teenagers.