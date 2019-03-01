Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 21

These posts tend to center around downtown and Uptown. That’s where our office is, and that’s where the concentration of development is in the city. Which means there are plenty of sidewalks to take over and it’s easy to snap a photo and produce some #content. But yesterday I went to lunch at Wabi House, and came across this scene in Lowest Greenville.

This is the stretch of Greenville where cars generally pick up their speed as they shoot out onto Ross or zoom up Munger. So walking in the street is a bit of a gamble. But the more annoying thing here is why this sort of takeover of public right of way is necessary at all. This isn’t downtown. This is Greenville Avenue, Angela Hunt’s legacy imbued in wide sidewalks, narrow lanes, and parallel parking. There is plenty of room for the developer to work without eating up the entire right of way. Instead, they take it and more, and you’re stuck crossing the street or walking with traffic along the barricades. But at least there is room for the workers to, I don’t know, I guess store stuff?

This has been your weekly reminder that Dallas hates pedestrians all over this city.

For more in this series, go here.