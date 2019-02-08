A Quick Farewell Tour of the D Magazine Office By the Harrison Barnes Bobblehead That, If We Are Being Honest, Looks More Like Raja Bell

Harrison Barnes was traded Wednesday night — during (omg) the Mavs’ game against Charlotte Hornets — to the Sacramento Kings. Harrison Barnes was a solid player who was kind of a ball stopper and a really good guy in the community. I almost rode bikes with Harrison Barnes once for a story. Harrison Barnes has a great nickname — Black Falcon — that I think he gave to himself, that he never uses anymore. We wish Harrison Barnes well.

Last season, or maybe the season before that, we acquired a Harrison Barnes bobblehead. I am 98 percent sure the Mavericks sent it over. Probably Erin Feingold, if I am continuing to make educated guesses. Anyway, like some bobbleheads, it doesn’t really look like Harrison Barnes that much. It’s not the bobblehead’s fault. It’s no one’s fault, really. That’s just the game.

Anyway anyway, today, just now, in fact, it said goodbye to the D Magazine offices, because I am going to send it to Sacramento Magazine. I assume they have such a thing. Honestly, between, you, me, and our CMS, I’m just writing “Sacramento Magazine aka S Magazine aka Sacramento Monthly” on a box and hoping it gets to who needs it.