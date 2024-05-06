Monday, May 6, 2024 May 6, 2024
76° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Podcasts

Will the Mavericks Upset the Thunder? Let’s Talk About It!

Five questions that could determine Dallas' second-round playoff series.
By |
Image
Will Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks soar past the Thunder? Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports Will Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks soar past the Thunder? Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to The Only Mavericks podcast, the Dallas Mavericks podcast I co-host with The Athletic’s Tim Cato and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya.

In this week’s episode, Tim and Austin dive deep into Dallas’ second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. How will Maxi Kleber’s absence affect Jason Kidd’s game plan? Can the Mavs contain MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? And will they advance to their second Western Conference Finals in three seasons?

Feel free to listen below, and if you’re so inclined, please subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes or Spotify—turns out that stuff really does help podcasts out!

Happy listening, and we’ll talk to you next time!

Author

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci

View Profile
Mike Piellucci is D Magazine's sports editor. He is a former staffer at The Athletic and VICE, and his freelance…
Dallas Mavericks

Related Articles

Image
Events

Who Wants to Help Save Baby Elephants and Eat at My House?

You do!
By
Image
Hockey

What We Saw, What It Felt Like: Stars-Golden Knights, Game 7

It took seven grueling games, but Dallas got its revenge.
By and
Local News

Leading Off (5/6/24)

Two second rounds?
By
Advertisement