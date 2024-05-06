Will the Mavericks Upset the Thunder? Let’s Talk About It!

Welcome back to The Only Mavericks podcast, the Dallas Mavericks podcast I co-host with The Athletic’s Tim Cato and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya.

In this week’s episode, Tim and Austin dive deep into Dallas’ second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. How will Maxi Kleber’s absence affect Jason Kidd’s game plan? Can the Mavs contain MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? And will they advance to their second Western Conference Finals in three seasons?

Feel free to listen below, and if you’re so inclined, please subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes or Spotify—turns out that stuff really does help podcasts out!

Happy listening, and we’ll talk to you next time!