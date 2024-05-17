Beth Van Duyne Reportedly up to the Devil’s Bidness

From the NY Post: “Republican Congressman Files for Divorce Amid Rumored Relationship With House GOP Colleague.” That colleague would be Beth Van Duyne, the former mayor of Irving. And from the Daily Mail: “One GOP member told DailyMail.com they had seen McCormick and and Van Duyne, 53, ‘holding hands under the table’ at the weekly Republican Study Committee lunch within the last three to four months and had seen him ‘grab the small of her back’ on the House floor during votes.”

Here’s a reminder to everyone reading this to open a private tab on your phone before you google “Republican Study Committee lunch.”