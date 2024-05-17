Friday, May 17, 2024 May 17, 2024
Politics

Beth Van Duyne Reportedly up to the Devil’s Bidness

She is rumored to have carnal knowledge of Rich McCormick.
From the NY Post: “Republican Congressman Files for Divorce Amid Rumored Relationship With House GOP Colleague.” That colleague would be Beth Van Duyne, the former mayor of Irving. And from the Daily Mail: “One GOP member told DailyMail.com they had seen McCormick and and Van Duyne, 53, ‘holding hands under the table’ at the weekly Republican Study Committee lunch within the last three to four months and had seen him ‘grab the small of her back’ on the House floor during votes.”

Here’s a reminder to everyone reading this to open a private tab on your phone before you google “Republican Study Committee lunch.”

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

