Luka Doncic Made the All-Star Team. Watch This Absurd Video Celebrating It.

Luka Doncic made his third career All-Star game last night, which ties him with Mark Aguirre for third-most in Mavericks’ franchise history. (In case you’re wondering: Rolando Blackman is second with four, which is a cool 10 games behind Dirk’s record 14.)

The Mavs, being a professional sports franchise flush in resources and creative talent, could have announced this in any number of ways. They chose sorcery.

“C’mon, Mike,” you’re probably thinking right now. “There is a perfectly logical explanation for how they crafted this ridiculous video you’re about to link to.”

Mmm, yeah, no, I’m sticking with sorcery.

For what it’s worth, Steph Rivas, the digital content producer who made this, did proffer an explanation on Twitter. Rivas apparently “cut out a jpg sequence and rotoscoped around the jersey to have the photo sequence come through,” and you should know that when I typed that, I did so with the placid smile I wore in honors physics every time the teacher asked if we grasped the concept she just explained, which, for me, was just about never.

And, like any good American, I refuse to educate myself further about topics I do not understand. Ergo, my final answer remains “sorcery.”

Steph Rivas, I am watching you and your ethereal magic. Please continue to use your powers for good, like crafting excellent sports videos. Failing that, at least don’t use them to turn me into a sewer creature or something.