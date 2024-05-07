Leading Off (5/7/24)

Women’s Soccer Coming to Cotton Bowl? We’ve been speculating what Project X is, the mysterious item that keeps showing up on the agenda for the Ad Hoc Committee on Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention. Looks like we’ve got our answer: a team in the new women’s USL Super League. The full Council is scheduled to vote tomorrow on whether to spend $300,000 per season to bring an unnamed team to the Cotton Bowl for 16 home games, and the as yet unnamed local team will hold an event at Klyde Warren Park Thursday to reveal itself. Everton Bailey Jr. got a bunch of “no comment”s from all involved, but he seems to have solved the mystery.

Dallas Has Low Unemployment. Ever heard of the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity? It analyzes “true unemployment,” which differs from the official rate of unemployment in ways that are important but which I will not go into here because it’s early and I’m only halfway awake. In any case, Axios lets us know that Dallas is among the metro areas with the lowest true unemployment.

Sports Sophie’s Choice Tonight. the Mavs and Stars both play tonight at 8:30. Remember when I asked the trenchant question: “Which game gets the sound in the bar?” Hope you got it figured out.