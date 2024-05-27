Leading Off (5/27/24)

Mavs One Game Away From Finals. The Timberwolves came back from a double-digit deficit to take a third quarter lead Sunday night, and then the teams went back and forth throughout the fourth quarter, until the Mavs went on a late run to give them the nine-point win. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 66 points. Daniel Gafford held it down on defense, after Dereck Lively II went out with a sprained neck, and put the exclamation point on the night with a huge one-handed throw down on a lob from Luka. The Mavs can close out the series at the AAC on Tuesday night, which is personally conflicting since it will mean Tim correctly called a sweep.

At Least Seven Killed in Late-Night Tornadoes on Saturday. The biggest damage happened in Cooke County, where the twister was ranked a high EF2. More than 300 buildings were destroyed in tiny Valley View. Here is where you can help.

Stars Look to Take Lead Tonight. They’ve split the first two games at home and now will try to regain home ice advantage in Edmonton. Roope Hintz is a game-time decision; he hasn’t played since Game 4 against Colorado.