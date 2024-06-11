Baylor Exec Takes Top Spot at Southwestern Health Resources and the Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Women Denied Abortions

Jenny Reed is the new senior executive officer of Southwestern Health Resources, the clinically integrated network formed between UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources. Reed was most recently the senior vice president of value-based care for Baylor Scott & White Health , the health systems accountable care organization. Reed will guide payor and payor and direct-to-employer strategy and will be responsible for relationships with managed care organizations at SWHR.

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled against over 20 Texas women who sued the state over delayed or denied abortions during medical emergencies, as reported by the Dallas Morning News. The court rejected an injunction that would have exempted Texans with complicated pregnancies from the state’s abortion bans. The justices argued that Texas law already allows lifesaving abortions when a woman’s life or physical health is at risk. The case, known as Zurawski vs. State of Texas, gained national attention as plaintiffs shared their stories of seeking abortion care under the bans. The ruling puts the responsibility on physicians to make legal decisions regarding abortions.

Texas Health Resources has opened a new Breeze Urgent Care center in DeSoto, marking the first center in the city. The Breeze Urgent Care model focuses on providing convenient, personalized care, upscale amenities, and transparent, affordable pricing. This center is the 30th Breeze Urgent Care location in North Texas. Patients can expect a personalized experience and convenient hours, with most major insurance plans accepted.

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth has received The Joint Commission’s for brain tumor certification. This certification was first awarded to the hospital in 2016, making it the first in the state to receive it. Texas Health Fort Worth’s brain tumor program has provided essential resources to high-acuity neurological patients for the past eight years. The program offers various forms of treatment. According to the National Brain Tumor Society, there are approximately 1 million people in the U.S. living with a brain tumor, with 28 percent of cases being malignant.

The Inline Group has recently partnered with the Association of Clinicians for the Underserved, aiming to drive workforce excellence in healthcare recruiting. Known for its expertise in sourcing options, The Inline Group is ready to collaborate exclusively with the Association of Clinicians for the Underserved to provide innovative and strategic recruiting solutions. The goal is to ensure that these health centers have access to the staff they need to improve health equity and provide quality care to those most need it.