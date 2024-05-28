Over Half a Million North Texans Without Power; Disaster Declaration Issued for Dallas County

The weather sirens worked. I was in the hall bathroom with my wife and cat a little before 7 a.m. once the wailing began and the wind screamed past our house in Oak Cliff. (It is probably very dumb that I initially thought the city was testing the sirens at an odd hour and tried to go back to bed.)

Some numbers: There are more than 622,000 people without power in North Texas as of 10:15 a.m. About 356,000 of those are in Dallas County, and the rest are pretty evenly split across Collin, Tarrant, and Denton counties. The storm brought 80 mile-per-hour winds and golf ball-sized hail as it moved east across the metro area. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration after learning from Oncor that outages “for a significant number of customers” could last days. The city estimates that hundreds of traffic lights are out of commission.

A flash flood warning and a severe thunderstorm watch are in effect through 11 a.m. It’s also Election Day, and Dallas County is warning of delays at some polling locations. Check the status here throughout the day. Dallas Area Rapid Transit says its trains are delayed because of fallen tree limbs and other debris on the tracks.

The city operated its Outdoor Warning System—those sirens—in Far North, northeast, and southeast Dallas before expanding citywide. A tornado warning was in effect for Dallas County until 6:30 a.m., and Garland ISD canceled classes. Dallas ISD stayed open but canceled all after-school activities. DeSoto ISD delayed its start time by two hours because of power problems.

Storms will continue throughout the day, but the National Weather Service is mostly concerned about flash flooding. The rest of the week? More rain. But nothing too severe is in the forecast.